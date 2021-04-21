Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

