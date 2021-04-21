Simon Gagne Sells 16,356 Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$40.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.01. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$29.08 and a 12 month high of C$41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

