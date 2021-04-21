Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.12.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $121.92.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Simon Property Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

