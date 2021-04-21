Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $10,515,000.00 in Stock

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Stewart Butterfield sold 102,148 shares of Slack Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $4,210,540.56.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

