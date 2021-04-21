SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

