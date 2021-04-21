SlateStone Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

