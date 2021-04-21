SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 136 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 692,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,533,000 after buying an additional 198,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

HSY opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $163.19. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,046. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.