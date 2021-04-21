SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.