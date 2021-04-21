SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 12,109 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,414,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,808,871.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,139,625 shares of company stock worth $205,597,064. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.68.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $83.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.14 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.53. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,797.73 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

