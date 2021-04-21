Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09.

Sleep Number stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 843,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,511. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.72. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $3,442,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

