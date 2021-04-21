SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,428. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

