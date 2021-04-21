Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Smurfit Kappa Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $2.3564 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

