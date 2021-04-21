Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 2,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

About Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

