Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 15,271 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $919,008.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,968,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,487,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,119 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $2,242,267.52.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.