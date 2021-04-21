Snap (SNAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Snap has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. On average, analysts expect Snap to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 over the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.