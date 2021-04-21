Snap’s (SNAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Wedbush raised Snap from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Snap has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock worth $16,378,091.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.