Solana (SOL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $728.87 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $33.92 or 0.00060986 BTC on major exchanges. Solana has a market cap of $9.16 billion and approximately $728.87 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Solana has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00094993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00683618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.53 or 0.07312767 BTC.

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 492,831,299 coins and its circulating supply is 270,018,859 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. The official website for Solana is solana.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

