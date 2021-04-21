SolarCoin Market Cap Achieves $430,048.73 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 83.5% against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $430,048.73 and approximately $2,840.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.06 or 0.00478816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 262.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,231,553 coins and its circulating supply is 64,805,944 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SolarCoin (SOLAR) is a coin to increase the adoption and reward photovoltaic power production. The coin is a scrypt Proof of Work crypto currency with a block time of 60 seconds. The initial 100 block reward halves every year and the difficulty adjusts every 1440 blocks. There is 140 character transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

