Solitude Financial Services Has $736,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Solitude Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,545,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,122,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after purchasing an additional 560,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,052,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $22.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27.

