Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.56.

SCCO stock opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

