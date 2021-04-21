Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.04. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock valued at $940,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $49.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $387.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.07.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

