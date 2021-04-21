Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,390,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.