Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,994 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after buying an additional 1,960,778 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

NYSE LUV opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

