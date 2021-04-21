SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,565,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.