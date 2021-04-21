SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Stake Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $39.13.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.