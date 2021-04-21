Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Achieves Market Cap of $9.56 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 180.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00067687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00094366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.00657953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,314.88 or 0.08004736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Profile

SXDT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 coins and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 coins. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

