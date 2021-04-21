Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $379,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

SPPI opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

