Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spire by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Spire by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

