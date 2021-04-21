Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

