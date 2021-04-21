Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Down 3%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s stock price was down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $262.35 and last traded at $263.05. Approximately 16,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,529,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

