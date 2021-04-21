SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,554 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of SPSC traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,402. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.08, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,814. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.