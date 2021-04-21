Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 12,400 Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Central Valley Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

