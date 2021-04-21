Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 17,731 Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Geospace Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. Geospace Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

