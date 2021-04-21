Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $187,000 Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,075 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.