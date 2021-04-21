Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Just Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,392,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 523,230 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 936.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.43. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Just Energy Group from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Just Energy Group from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

