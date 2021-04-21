Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services."

STMP opened at $193.79 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $136.84 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.79 and its 200-day moving average is $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.25, for a total value of $598,245.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,245.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 14,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $3,396,441.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,416 shares of company stock worth $6,830,807. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

