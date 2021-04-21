Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $126.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average of $101.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

