Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust makes up approximately 4.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.21. 11,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

