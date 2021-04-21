State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after buying an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at $33,294,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,824. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

