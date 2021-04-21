State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of DAR opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.56. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

