State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

