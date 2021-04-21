State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,340 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPX by 33.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in SPX by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in SPX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.