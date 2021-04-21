State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,050 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $27,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,498.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $470,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,242,497 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

