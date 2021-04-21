Stelco (TSE:STL) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STL) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Stelco has a 1-year low of C$21.00 and a 1-year high of C$26.50.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco (TSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$489.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.