Stelco (TSE:STLC) Rating Increased to Outperform at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s current price.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.94.

TSE:STLC opened at C$29.08 on Monday. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.23.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

