Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

SCM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $13.61. 29,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,951. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

