Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.