STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 89.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $101,982,000 after purchasing an additional 186,063 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,414,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,394 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after purchasing an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on STM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

