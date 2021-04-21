Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,004 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,321% compared to the average daily volume of 1,056 call options.

IAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $83,360,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in IAA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,736,000 after purchasing an additional 433,443 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IAA in the 4th quarter valued at $24,368,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IAA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,454,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,340,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.