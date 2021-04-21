Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,818 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,650% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after purchasing an additional 648,987 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $2.08 on Wednesday, reaching $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,402. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.79. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

